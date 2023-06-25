The United States helped China to become a world power and created a middle class for its citizens.We import more goods from China than any other country. Why not lessen our deficit with China and fix our immigration at the same time? We could have our companies invest in Central America to create jobs and a better standard of living for the people.We could give tax incentives to companies to invest in the area.We are doing that with Mexico with the free trade agreements.In the agreements with Central America we should stipulate that basic freedoms be observed and a rule of law be applied. This includes an independent judicial system.