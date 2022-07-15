Letter: Immigration

The idea that the United States faces an invasion of brown people from the South is almost exactly the opposite of historical truth. Santa Fe was founded in 1610, before most of the English colonies on the Atlantic coast. The brown people were already here when they were invaded by white men from the Northeast. One fourth of the present continental US was under Spanish rule before the adoption of our Constitution. Of the 180 names on the wall at the Alamo, 100 are Spanish names. The techniques of cattle herding used in the American west were developed by Spanish vaqueros in California by the time William Henry Dana sailed there from Boston two years before the mast around Cape Horn in 1834. All of us here now descended from immigrants, most of them refugees. Criminals come on tourist visas. Only refugees come walking up from the South without papers.