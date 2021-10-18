Letter: Immigration

“Oh Boy Howdy” thank you Az. Daily Star, for printing Cal Thomas’ column in Sunday’s paper. So easy to see, this Republican Columnist’s hypocrisy on Immigration. Poor Cal yearns for the “Trump Era” solution to stopping these immigrants, “The Failed Boarder Wall”. Cal feels there’s wasted money, laying on the ground, down here. Here’s the waste, Cal, the ecological degradation on boarder, from the wall. Gosh, Cal, almost thought, I saw a “white hood”, over your head, in your photo, next to your woods…..oops! Your “Trump like” xenophobia is the last thing we need right now.
Mary Bradley
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.