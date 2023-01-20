 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Immigration

I believe everyone should have the opportunity to improve their life. The US has set up laws which govern how someone from another country can legally enter the US. Many are from different cultures and how they lived and the lifestyle they accepted in their country may not be compatible and accepted by the citizens of the US. So you need to ask the question, do we try to bring them up to our standards of living?Or will citizens of the US be forced to lower their standards and hope we can meet in the middle. Most of the people crossing our boarders illegally fit into a 3rd world culture. The government should understand many that enter our country illegally will bring their culture and acceptable standards of living with them. Allow enough to enter and there may be a time the US is considered a 3rd world country.

Thomas Fletcher

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

