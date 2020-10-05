Letter: "Impact of President's illness"

As a socio-political activist and commentator, I vehemently disagree with our president’s words and actions on virtually every count. As a fellow human being, however, I am saddened by the news of his contracting coronavirus.
As a public health professional, I hope this sad event will serve as a wake-up all for all of us to adhere to the recommended guidelines to avoid COVID spread, particularly the need for wearing masks in public and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet. If we all adhere to these guidelines, our nation will gain an upper hand in conquering this pandemic and thousands upon thousands of needless deaths will be avoided.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
