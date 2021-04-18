 Skip to main content
Letter: Impartiality a must for Supreme Court Justices
Letter: Impartiality a must for Supreme Court Justices

Re: the April 10 article "Group to study more justices, term limits for Supreme Court."

A top and immediate recommendation that should come out of President Biden’s Supreme Court commission should be that Supreme Court Justices abide by and be bound by the Canons of Judicial Ethics as set by the American Bar Association. This code of conduct is adhered to by all other levels of the judiciary – from municipalities to federal jurisdictions. SCOTUS Justices are exempt from the ABA’s Canons.

A particularly imperative part of this code pertains to political activity and participation in partisan activities. Supreme Court Justices and their family members should be prohibited from any/all political activities. Impartiality and independence by all judges is a must. The public needs to trust that SCOTUS decisions are fair and without political bias.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

