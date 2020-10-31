Letter: Impartiality on the Supreme Court?

Re: the Oct. 28 article, Justice Thomas’ wife shares unsupported claims against Biden, raises concerns about the impartiality on the Supreme Court. Ginni Thomas, Justice Thomas’ wife, with 10,000 Facebook followers asked them to share a link on alleged corruption by Vice President Biden and his son Hunter as well as claims that social media companies are censoring reports about the Bidens.
Judge Thomas’ conservatism, further propelled by his wife’s partisan politics raises suspicions about his ability to make unbiased decisions. He has never stepped aside from any case involving Trump or current disputes over absentee ballot extensions and other voting issues.
The hypocrisy in nominating and confirming Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court days before the election is disturbing. Our country deserves a court with judges who are not influenced by their family’s views of politics or religious beliefs. Life terms on the Supreme Court need to change to term limits. Our democracy depends on it.
Nancy Lefkowitz
Foothills
