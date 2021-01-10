Letter: Impeach and remove Trump

I expect my members of Congress to support the impeachment and removal of the president from office. Despite the fact he has only 13 days left in office, yesterday's white supremacist violence at the Capitol—incited by him—proves that there is no low to which he will not stoop to tear down this country and every norm in it. We simply cannot give him the opportunity to invite more violence and endanger us all. He cannot be allowed to pardon himself, which would be his most egregious abuse of power yet. And that's saying something, because his abuses of power have been numerous and extreme.
The House must vote on articles of impeachment NOW. The Senate must vote to convict and remove NOW. This sedition cannot go unpunished, or why even have laws?
Jennifer White
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.