 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Impeach Biden & Harris
View Comments

Letter: Impeach Biden & Harris

  • Comments

The Joe (Basement) Biden & Kamala (Laughing) Harris are allowing ILLEGAL Immigrants to flood our Boarder. Biden/Harris are spending our Tax Payer MONEY to take care of ILLEGAL Immigrants. The FIRST RESPONSIBILITY or the President of the America is to protect the Citizens of America; Instead they are protecting ILLEGALS. Why are Biden/Harris not spending our Tax Payers money on the Citizens of America who are Homeless? Why are they allowing Illegals to come into our Country without being Covid-19 tested?

Does anyone agree with me that it is time to start IMPEACHMENT proceedings against President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris for NOT protecting American Citizens first?

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor March 20
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor March 20

LETTERS: Has Mitch McConnell pulled a fast one of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema? Does the Grand Canyon need more federal protection? Our letter writers take on these questions and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News