Letter: Impeach Biden & Harris

The Joe (Basement) Biden & Kamala (Laughing) Harris are allowing ILLEGAL Immigrants to flood our Boarder. Biden/Harris are spending our Tax Payer MONEY to take care of ILLEGAL Immigrants. The FIRST RESPONSIBILITY or the President of the America is to protect the Citizens of America; Instead they are protecting ILLEGALS. Why are Biden/Harris not spending our Tax Payers money on the Citizens of America who are Homeless? Why are they allowing Illegals to come into our Country without being Covid-19 tested?
Does anyone agree with me that it is time to start IMPEACHMENT proceedings against President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris for NOT protecting American Citizens first?
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.