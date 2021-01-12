 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Impeach Donald J. Trump
View Comments

Letter: Impeach Donald J. Trump

Not knowing how we can voice our deepest sorrow at the destruction at our nation's Capital Building, my wife and I decided to write emails to all Arizona legislators on Sunday afternoon. Perhaps others will follow our lead. Our short note is as follows: "Madam/Sir: My wife and I, proud Arizona taxpayers, are so disgusted with Trump we simply cannot stay silent! We are emailing ALL Arizona legislators asking they vote to impeach this criminal. History will record his everlasting reputation as an unrivaled failure as a person and twice-impeached President. Thank you." This endeavor was made much easier by the list of State Lawmakers in Sunday's Daily Star's Opinion Page. We ALL need to make our voices heard loud and clear. No destruction of government property necessary.

Robert Ryan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News