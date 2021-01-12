Letter: Impeach Donald J. Trump

Not knowing how we can voice our deepest sorrow at the destruction at our nation's Capital Building, my wife and I decided to write emails to all Arizona legislators on Sunday afternoon. Perhaps others will follow our lead. Our short note is as follows: "Madam/Sir: My wife and I, proud Arizona taxpayers, are so disgusted with Trump we simply cannot stay silent! We are emailing ALL Arizona legislators asking they vote to impeach this criminal. History will record his everlasting reputation as an unrivaled failure as a person and twice-impeached President. Thank you." This endeavor was made much easier by the list of State Lawmakers in Sunday's Daily Star's Opinion Page. We ALL need to make our voices heard loud and clear. No destruction of government property necessary.
Robert Ryan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.