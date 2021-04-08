 Skip to main content
Letter: Impeach Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris for treason against the United States of America !!!
Letter: Impeach Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris for treason against the United States of America !!!

Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris, need to be impeached over this Texas border crisis. I say "Impeach them both like they tried to do with President Donald Trump.

Kenneth Nelson

Downtown

