Letter: Impeach justices

This is a proposal I am sending to all outlets. A federal judge is appointed for life. However, they are ALL subject to impeachment. I propose we exercise that right for all who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Especially Barrett and Thomas. They have politicized the court that is supposed to be unbiased and fair.

If they are going to continue this backward slide of our rights, how about making inter-racial marriage unconstitutional?

Barbara L. "George" French, J.D.

Barbara "George" French

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

