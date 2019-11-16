The leadership of our country needs to stand up for what is right, and impeach Trump as soon as possible. Our country has suffered ever since he was elected. Foreign policy is a joke. Tariffs, then no tariffs, pulling troops out of Syria then keeping them there, quid pro quo with Ukraine, and of course the Russian interference that got him elected. Drain the swamp....not possible with porn star payoffs, 34 convictions/guilty pleas/indictments from the Mueller report, crotch grabbing and constant swirl in his staff. Who paid for the wall? We did!! And the new wall isn't holding anyone back that has a $100 saw, easily available. Over 14,000 documented lies, still counting. He never served the public before taking office, and his family never served in the military. He's all about money and himself. I can't imagine how anyone can support him, after what we've all seen. We deserve much, much better.
DEBRA CHILDERS
Northwest side
