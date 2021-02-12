 Skip to main content
Letter: Impeach Trump
Letter: Impeach Trump

Just recently, while trying to have a discussion with a staunch Trump supporter, I heard from his lips this ridiculous analogy..."Trump is no more guilty of inciting a mob to violence on January 6 than Representative Maxine Waters is guilty of inciting a mob to violence. While it is true that Representative Waters is given to loud "fishwife bellowing " exclamation from time to time, as one of 435 District Representatives, she certainly doesn't carry the weight of "the most powerful man on the planet".

When Waters raises her voice some people listen, when the President of the USA raises his, the world listens. Trump must not be allowed a second opportunity to be the voice of this nation...a second impeachment will make this so.

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

