The GOP is now using the argument that Trump has the authority as president to extort a favor from Ukraine in exchange for money approved by Congress to aid Ukraine against Russia.
Their mistake is assuming that Trump was asking for Ukraine to do something about corruption in Ukraine. No, the request was itself an act of corruption to gain the most powerful position in our country. Trump wanted talking points to use against political rivals. This was the item of value that campaign finance law does not permit.
So the question is whether or not this is an impeachable offense.
Campaign finance law states that it is against the law to request anything of value from foreign nationals and “dirt” regarding a political rival is a thing of value.
It is an impeachable offense. Again, Trump is campaigning for the highest political office we have, the single most powerful political position in the democratic world, and the leader of a world super power. This is not inconsequential.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.