 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Impeachent
View Comments

Letter: Impeachent

The Republican Senators in Congress say that you cannot impeach a President who has left office. But, the crimes were committed while he was in office and makes impeachment justified. Just because you lose your job does not absolve your guilt in committing those crimes. O.K. if you cannot impeach Trump because he is a civilian now, then try him in a Federal Court as a civilian.

The punishment for sedition and inciting a group to overthrow our government is death by firing squad. Wow! I say give me 12 good men and let the trial begin.

Daniel Poryanda

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News