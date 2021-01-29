Letter: Impeachent

The Republican Senators in Congress say that you cannot impeach a President who has left office. But, the crimes were committed while he was in office and makes impeachment justified. Just because you lose your job does not absolve your guilt in committing those crimes. O.K. if you cannot impeach Trump because he is a civilian now, then try him in a Federal Court as a civilian.
The punishment for sedition and inciting a group to overthrow our government is death by firing squad. Wow! I say give me 12 good men and let the trial begin.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.