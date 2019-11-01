With current Impeachment headlines in the daily news, I'm perplexed that the original, unedited audio recording of President Trump and Ukraine President has not been released to the general public to hear.
The WH transcribed - edited version of recording now seems to not be fully factual or complete as the President claims, The Democrats are trying to find out the full facts but the WH is hindered at every step fact finding testimony.
Only true way to know what was really said, in full context and inflection of voice, is to hear 1st hand the actual -complete recording that was buried in a top secret server?
If the phone call was as 'perfect, beautiful and best phone call ever', then the President and the Republicans must release the actual recording for all to hear for themselves. If they object, then something is rotten in the WH.
Demand the actual recording be released, so we the American people, can hear for ourselves what was really said and how it was said!
Michael Laycock
Foothills
