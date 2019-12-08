While the House of Representatives prepares to impeach the president for soliciting foreign assistance in the 2020 election (by ordering a sham investigation into a political rival), his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is in Ukraine meeting with pro-Putin allies to continue the sham investigation. Giuliani, who is now the subject of a criminal investigation and a counterintelligence investigation, wants to cast doubt on the one process articulated in the Constitution as a remedy for presidential abuse of power. The framers of the Constitution most feared a president who would consolidate power (instead of sharing it with co-equal branches), abandon his loyalty to the new nation, and undermine America's sovereignty from foreign rule by soliciting foreign interference in its elections. What guarantee do we have that the president of the United States will not continue to solicit foreign assistance or interference from other countries in order to seek re-election, if he does not believe there will be appropriate consequences?
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.