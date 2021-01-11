Letter: Impeachment and Trump's Lies

Should President Trump be impeached again? He has incited an armed insurrection against our government in which people died. If this is not an impeachable offense, then what is? In order to convince the millions who believe the election was stolen based on lies and inane conspiracy theories, I suggest that Representative Pelosi and Senator Schumer meet with the president and tell him that he must go on national television and explain that he has reviewed the election and has concluded there was neither fraud nor conspiracy, that President-Elect Biden beat him fairly and is the next democratically elected President of the United States and deserves support in his attempts to heal the nation. Unless he effectively does this, he will be the only president in history to be impeached twice.
Steve Lefelt
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.