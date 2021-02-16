Letter: Impeachment Basis

Donald Trump's impeachment defense included an accusation of Democrats hating Trump and stated that was the basis of their proceedings.
Perhaps there is hatred, certainly there is no love for the man from the Democrat's side. But I do not agree that hatred was the basis for instigating Trump's impeachment proceedings. Of much greater concern was the authoritarian direction Trump's regime was taking.
If left unchecked the United States of America's enviable republic democracy could easily imitate the catastrophic demise that occurred in Germany when Hitler's Nazi's came to power. An earlier example was the rise of fascism under Mussolini in Italy. These totalitarian regime's were stopped at a terrible cost.
We must not let the likes of Trump sway us toward totalitarianism.
jim Antoniono
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.