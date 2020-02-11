Letter: Impeachment Benefits

I am surprised that there has been no mention of the major benefit from the impeachment trial. The GOP Senate (minor exceptions) and Chief Justice Roberts proved that "Lady Justice" is indeed blind and deaf. She did not see nor hear any witnesses nor see any additional documents. Over 70% (had to be Democrats and Independents) of the American voters wanted more information, but "Lady" held true to her calling.
This and the O.J. trial reinforce my prayer that I never have to go through a trial.
Kurt Ohlrich
Northwest side
