Re: the Nov. 18 letter "Impeachment is justified based on will of people."
I agree with the writer about the impeachment process. But our forefathers would be appalled at the one sided, biased, partisan based procedure that Congressman Adam Schiff has run. The democrats have set the all the rules in their favor. That is not the way our justice system was set up. If President Trump broke the law he should be impeached. So far nothing has come up to indicate that. Be equal and fair.
Ron Gagner
Northeast side
