Don’t be always frustrated considering what are “other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Here’s a first Article of Impeachment.
The U.S. Constitution says: “The President . . . shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.” U.S. Constitution, Article II, Sec. 4.
The federal crime of bribery includes: “Whoever, being a public official . . . directly or indirectly, corruptly demands, seeks . . . or agrees to receive or accept anything of value personally . . . in return for . . . being influenced in the performance of any official act[.]” 18 U.S.C. Sec. 201.
The Trump-Zelensky phone call, just by itself, as quoted by the popular vote loser in the White House, proves that Trump committed the crime of bribery.
Why not just wait until the election next year? You mean the free and fair election that would be provided by the Kremlin with the assistance of Mitch McConnell and other Trumpites? That election?
Grant Winston
Marana
