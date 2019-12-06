Where did the statement "I am my brother's keeper" get lost? Until this last season I have enjoyed the T.V. show, "Madame Secretary." Now that Tea Leone is the US President, it's no longer an interesting story. Instead it's all about lies, internet hacking, & vicious attacks by the "other side'. There's no bipartisanship involved anymore just like our government, so it's no longer entertaining.
When the current impeachment inquiry chairman states the facts in the beginning of arguments, the other side goes on & on about how 'flawed, cruel, and horrible' it all is. Well, bribery of another country to investigate Biden, & his son and investigate an election that already had Russian involvement IS truly horrible! With all the arguing and slander going on, I really wonder if the GOP wants Russia to rule this democracy of ours!!
WE all need for the TRUTH to come out for it will set us all FREE! Who wants to be controlled by a dictator? I pray for sanity, justice, & honesty to reign!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.