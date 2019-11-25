I watched the impeachment hearings last week. In the living testimony of witnesses there is drama, suspense, pathos, moments of unexpected humor, plot twists and a great cast of characters. There are heroes and villains and some who get caught in a web that others spin.
MSNBC and Fox are providing gavel-to-gavel coverage with few interruptions. A former prosecutor, Adam Schiff, intelligence committee chairman, presides with practiced efficiency. Using lawyers to question witnesses for the first 45 minutes of each session allows their stories to emerge as a coherent narrative. It also cuts down on partisan grandstanding.
“Fake news” can’t get a foothold. Our information is coming straight from the source; we get to decide who to believe. That’s exhilarating, a test of how good we are at judging character, a skill Americans used to take pride in.
Thus, we become eyewitnesses to history as our democracy of checks and balances plays out in real time. By the way, this week promises to be a doozy.
Ann Shoben
Northeast side
