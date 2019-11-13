A reader writes on 11/11/2019 that he is not taking the "secret" impeachment hearings seriously because they are "secret".
As has been explained many times, the hearings are attended by Republican representatives and follow the rules established by a Republican congress years ago. No secret is being kept from the Republicans.
Approximately 2,700 pages of deposition transcripts have been released to the public Anyone can read them, they are not secret
"None are so blind as those who will not see". John Heywood, 1546
Dale Emmel
Southeast side
