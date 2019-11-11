Upon my election as a County Supervisor in Wisconsin, I was assigned to a standing committee and selected as it’s secretary. Newbies got those jobs because it required the responsibility of complying with Wisconsin’s strict open meetings law. Because we had no staff nor an office, I typed the meeting minutes and agendas on my old college term paper manual typewriter and made sure they were posted at the appropriate times. We took the “public” in public meetings seriously. Because of that experience, you will excuse me for not taking the secret impeachment hearings with any level of legitimacy. I guess the House has the right to follow the “golden rule”, he who has the gold makes the rules, but that’s not the way we ran a County, maybe it’s not the way to run a Country.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
