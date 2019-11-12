Republicans have called the impeachment inquiry "a joke," including our senator Martha McSally in a teleconference town hall last night. What I want to know is, what is the joke? This president makes policy that benefits Russia or to generate revenue for his own business ventures, and to weaken the security of the United States. He needs to be investigated beginning with his finances to determine where his priorities lie. If he has nothing to hide why does he make such elaborate efforts to interfere with any investigation? His behavior is criminal. Impeachment is not funny. Please, tell me, what is the joke?
Bill Smith
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.