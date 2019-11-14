“Secret Hearings can’t be taken seriously” - This letter writer and other letter and Opinion writers and the representatives who stormed the hearing room have either neglected or chosen to ignore the MAJOR REASON the House had to hold secret hearings. In the Nixon & Clinton impeachment investigations a Special Prosecutor was appointed by the Attorney General & he investigated IN SECRET!! Our current AG, William Barr, either doesn’t know it’s his job or even worse he refuses to do his job - appoint a Special Prosecutor. Our elected Reps don’t even know that’s part of the process. They have not spoken out about this omission while loudly crying “unfair” and never admitting that all the Republicans on the three committees have been in all the “secret” hearings, if they bothered to attend. It’s time to abide by your oath – to defend the Constitution of the United States which means to get all the information that is available during the investigation BEFORE making your decision.
Dee O'Neill
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.