really not complicated.

The current House Committees' depositions are part of the first stage of the impeachment process--the investigation of possible impeachable wrongdoing.

The second phase is a vote of the full House of the articles of impeachment-- a simple majority of those present voting in favor constitutes the formal allegation(s}.

The third and final phase is a trial of the allegation(s) in the Senate--requiring two-thirds of the body for a guilty verdict.

It is definitely not an attempt to reverse the 2016 election---a reversal of the election would have Hillary Clinton as President--I know more than a few Democrats who wouldn't even want that.

For the Ever Trumpers, in Mic Mulvaney's words--"Get Over It"

A. LAWRENCE GLYNN

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments