really not complicated.
The current House Committees' depositions are part of the first stage of the impeachment process--the investigation of possible impeachable wrongdoing.
The second phase is a vote of the full House of the articles of impeachment-- a simple majority of those present voting in favor constitutes the formal allegation(s}.
The third and final phase is a trial of the allegation(s) in the Senate--requiring two-thirds of the body for a guilty verdict.
It is definitely not an attempt to reverse the 2016 election---a reversal of the election would have Hillary Clinton as President--I know more than a few Democrats who wouldn't even want that.
For the Ever Trumpers, in Mic Mulvaney's words--"Get Over It"
A. LAWRENCE GLYNN
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.