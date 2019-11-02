There’s been a lot of comment by Donald Trump and his supporters about how partisan the Democrats are in (finally) opening a formal impeachment process against him.
But it seems to me the real partisanship is by the Republicans—after close to three years of lies, corruption, betrayals of the public interest and gross incompetence, denying that there is abundant cause for impeachment is
only explainable by the most cynical partisanship.
Just compare what Trump is accused of now with what Bill Clinton was accused of twenty years ago. And Clinton was impeached, and tried in the Senate because the Republicans were so outraged by his vile conduct in trying to keep secret a private, consensual relationship.
But holding Trump to account for his many crimes is “partisan”. The hypocrisy is truly mind-boggling.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.