There’s been a lot of comment by Donald Trump and his supporters about how partisan the Democrats are in (finally) opening a formal impeachment process against him.

But it seems to me the real partisanship is by the Republicans—after close to three years of lies, corruption, betrayals of the public interest and gross incompetence, denying that there is abundant cause for impeachment is

only explainable by the most cynical partisanship.

Just compare what Trump is accused of now with what Bill Clinton was accused of twenty years ago. And Clinton was impeached, and tried in the Senate because the Republicans were so outraged by his vile conduct in trying to keep secret a private, consensual relationship.

But holding Trump to account for his many crimes is “partisan”. The hypocrisy is truly mind-boggling.

David Steinberg

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments