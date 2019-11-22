On Friday, former Ambassador Yovanovitch admitted under oath that she never heard/knew of anything the President said that was a crime. Given that this was key to testimony to impeaching a President, the discussion should have ended, but instead we were subjected to 3 more hours of questions about how her feelings were hurt, and she was intimidated. Mention was needed that ALL ambassadors serve at the whim of the elected President. Like the phony Russian investigation, this is a huge waste of our grandchildren's money, and it flies in the face of a coming election that will permit the voting citizens to determine if the President should get re-elected. All politicians demand values exchanged in dealing with foreign government, and ALL politicians lie to the citizens, but the media is relentless with unjustly hating this President.
Graham Bryce
Northwest side
