Allow me to spin a few scenarios regarding the 2020 election.
The Democrats want to impeach the President on the basis of a quid pro quo for sending the Ukraine foreign aid in exchange for investigating the Bidens. I am a conservative independent voter, and I don't think this quite rises to the "high crimes and misdemeanors" required by the Constitution. I would say close, but not quite there.
But if they impeach and he is not convicted and removed, will they be able to impeach again if "high crimes" really do come out? Maybe not.
I estimate a 99% chance that the House will impeach, because the Democrats are partisan, not acting reasonably, and not representing us. I also estimate a 97% chance the Senate will not convict, based on the evidence so far presented.
Interestingly, if the President is not convicted and removed, he will run in 2020. And if he is removed, he will run in 2020. I don't know of anything preventing it.
Michael Armstrong
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.