This is a response to a recent letter re Donald Trump and what is proper conduct.
The writer seems to believe that Col. Vindman should be court-martialed because he testified to Congress about how he felt about the Trump-Zelensky phone call. Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to open an investigation on Joe Biden or not get military aid. Clearly that’s a gross abuse of executive power. Should Vindman be tried for denouncing it?
He then says the call “clearly shows Trump’s primary concern was earlier Ukrainian government corruption”.
Really! Trump calling people “bad” doesn’t mean they’re corrupt—it just means they’re not doing what he wants, for his
own purely selfish reasons. Surely we all know that, don’t we?
Finally, the writer asks “what specifically is the impeachment issue”. In the Ukraine issue, it’s clearly abuse of power, but
there are a number of other criminal acts, most notably, obstruction of justice. For more info, google Trump Impeachable Acts. Happy reading.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.