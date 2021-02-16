Letter: Impeachment trial - no integrity

As an attorney, I am appalled by the incompetence of Donald Trump's defense in the impeachment trial so far. But - they realize it doesn’t matter if NO defense is made - the Republican senators voted to acquit. They decided before the trial started because it’s not about whether he’s guilty or not, it’s not about our country, democracy or the people who were in danger January 6, or the people killed and injured. It’s about how to keep power. There is no integrity, ethics or concern for our country or the people. At least we are getting the real story from the prosecution, and we all know the truth. We also know the acquittal will give the message to this and any President in the future to do whatever they want - they will be above the law. The only light right now is that Joe Biden is not wasting his time with this while he doggedly tries to do something positive for the American people.
Kathleen Harris
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.