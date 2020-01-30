Letter: Impeachment trial must hear from John Bolton

In light of the damning news reports that John Bolton can corroborate the case for impeachment due to the president trying to extort the president of Ukraine for political gain, Sen. Martha McSally MUST PARTICIPATE by voting to call witnesses. There's a legal definition for the actions of the Republican party: Willful Blindness - the deliberate failure to make a reasonable inquiry of wrongdoing (as drug dealing in one's house) despite suspicion or an awareness of the high probability of its existence.
Willful blindness involves conscious avoidance of the truth and gives rise to an inference of knowledge of the crime in question and is a violation of Senator's oath of office. By any objective standard, Donald Trump is an intellectually ignorant, emotionally immature, morally bankrupt man with no regard for another human being and a mortal allergy to the truth. And if the Senate GOP does not vote to call witnesses, they will be complicit.
Marisa Espinoza
Sahuarita
