Letter: Impeachment Trial

From the initial reports, McConnell’s rule for the Senate’s impeachment trial is that each side – prosecution and defense – will have 24 hours over two days. It’s assumed that each side will do two 12-hour sessions.
From previous reports on the rules for impeachment trials, the Senators will have to stay in their seats and pay attention. No leaving, no napping – I hope the Sergeant at Arms will go around with a long stick and poke anyone who is sleeping.
At the end of the 12-hour session, there will be a lot of Senators leaving with wet bottoms. The Senate Chamber is going to smell like an outhouse.
Now that will be quite a sight.
Carol Kerchenfaut
East side
