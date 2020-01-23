Letter: Impeachment Trial
Letter: Impeachment Trial

From the initial reports, McConnell’s rule for the Senate’s impeachment trial is that each side – prosecution and defense – will have 24 hours over two days. It’s assumed that each side will do two 12-hour sessions.

From previous reports on the rules for impeachment trials, the Senators will have to stay in their seats and pay attention. No leaving, no napping – I hope the Sergeant at Arms will go around with a long stick and poke anyone who is sleeping.

At the end of the 12-hour session, there will be a lot of Senators leaving with wet bottoms. The Senate Chamber is going to smell like an outhouse.

Now that will be quite a sight.

Carol Kerchenfaut

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

