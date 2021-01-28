Letter: Impeachment Trial

Related to this story
Most Popular
History tells us that when a part of the populace feels like they are not being heard but are instead belittled and dismissed, they will screa…
When Air Force One lifted off from Joint Base Andrews for Donald Trump’s final ride, his promise to drain the swamp was finally realized.
Biden campaigned on uniting America, and correcting policies. In the first week, he has:
I see that the Republican controlled Arizona Senate will get to have their audit of the last election to determine if anything was done to eff…
Sedition- conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.
Re: the Jan. 12 article "To avoid turmoil, Biden should promise to pardon Trump."
Another word for belief is conviction. The base root of conviction is convict. Another word for convict is prisioner. Logically, a person beco…
The new resident of the oval office campaigned that he will devote the first six months of his presidency to battling systemic racism, an exis…
Comments may be used in print.