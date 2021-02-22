Letter: Impeachment trial

Trump’s impeachment defense lawyers in their fine suits could just as well have chanted Mary had a Little Lamb while performing a Hairy-Legs Kick Line for the Senate. Actually, they didn’t do too much more than that, but it was enough that enough Republican senators could say “Yup. Yup. I’m convinced. The boy is as innocent as the driven snow.”
One of those was Ted Cruz. I read that more than half of his college graduating class, class of ’92, has signed a petition condemning his actions. At least two other petitions, among the general alumni, have attracted hundreds of signatures denouncing him. At least one calls for the university to rescind his degree. Not only is he the most despised person in the Senate, he now can proudly claim the title of the most despised person among his own college classmates.
George Yost
Vail
