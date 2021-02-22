 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Impeachment trial
View Comments

Letter: Impeachment trial

  • Comments

Trump’s impeachment defense lawyers in their fine suits could just as well have chanted Mary had a Little Lamb while performing a Hairy-Legs Kick Line for the Senate. Actually, they didn’t do too much more than that, but it was enough that enough Republican senators could say “Yup. Yup. I’m convinced. The boy is as innocent as the driven snow.”

One of those was Ted Cruz. I read that more than half of his college graduating class, class of ’92, has signed a petition condemning his actions. At least two other petitions, among the general alumni, have attracted hundreds of signatures denouncing him. At least one calls for the university to rescind his degree. Not only is he the most despised person in the Senate, he now can proudly claim the title of the most despised person among his own college classmates.

George Yost

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News