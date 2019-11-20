Re: the Nov. 15 letter "Monumental scam plays out before us."
The letter writer decries the lack of "due process" in the impeachment hearings. Let me say this: The Impeachment hearings are not a trial. The hearings are analogous to a prosecutor's office determining whether there is sufficient evidence of a crime to warrant bringing charges against someone. Once that determination is made, and Articles of Impeachment are presented, then, the case goes to trial, in the Senate.
The President will have his chance for cross-examination, evidence review, and so on, IF AND WHEN the Senate takes up any Articles of Impeachment filed by the House. UNTIL THEN, everything in the House is pre-trial fact-finding to determine whether Articles of Impeachment are warranted.
Read the Constitution. It's right there.
David Peterson
Midtown
