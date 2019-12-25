Letter: Impeachment was avoidable.

Mr. Trump has been impeached and it all could have been easily avoidable. Trump has professed his innocences and yet has thrown up barriers which would help him. Why would an innocent man not want to release the tapes of the "perfect" phone call? Why would an innocent man not want to release the documents of that call instead of locking them up? Why would an innocent man block staff members from testifying at the hearings? One would think, you would rush them to testify, extolling you innocences. As none of these actions took place, the questions answer themselves. The president did violate the Constitution and is being held accountable. The saddest part of this presidency is that instead of uniting us, Mr. Trump has driven a wedge between us. For those Republicans who think their president is a true Republican, think twice. In 1987 he was a Republican, 1999 Independent Party of NY, 2001 a Democrat, 2009 Republican, 2011 Independent and 2012 a Republican again. A confused man.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.