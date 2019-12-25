Letter: IMPEACHMENT
Now that the President is impeached, Nancy Pelosi is right to hold on to the ARTICALS and not send them to Moscow Mitch till he assures America of a transparent fair trial in the Senate. If Republican's are upset about this I would remind them of the McConnel hold up of a USSC APPOINTMENT FOR A YEAR OR MORE.

McConnel has now begun to reap what he has sown in the body politic . I applaud the Speaker for her tactic to assure a fair and full trial for this President so he can finally present any defense he has yet to unload.

So far the President has yet to mount a defense on the facts established on record and under oath. If he is innocent of these charges let him provide a factual presentation and defense in public view in the US Senate. My bet is he wont.

Donald Shelton

Northwest side

