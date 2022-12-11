Letter: impeachment

The "freedom caucus" is now undertaking an impeachment effort of President Biden. I have some questions for them to investigate. Are they going to impeach him for inciting a group of insurrectionists to attack the capital and murder elected officials of the U.S government? Are they going to impeach him for stealing top secret documents to use for leverage and his own financial gain? Are they going to impeach him for having members of the U.S. military use illegal tactics to stop a peaceful protest by United States citizens? Are they going to impeach him for using the presidency for his own personal gain thru countless illegal acts? Oh wait-wrong guy!