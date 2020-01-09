Letter: Impeachment

If and when the Senate receives the articles of impeachment from the House it is imperative that the Senate conduct a fair, complete and impartial trial with witnesses. If President Trump has done nothing wrong and has nothing to hide as he claims then hearing testimony under oath from additional witnesses or even Mr. Trump himself offers him a chance to clear his name. Donald J Trump is not known throughout his business career and as President of the United as an honest person. His default position when challenged is to lie and then double down with more lies. Our senators are now tasked with an enormous obligation to restore trust in government.
Gary Kautto
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.