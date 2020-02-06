Letter: Impeachment

Words, words, words! Listening to the closing arguments of the impeachment trial, I despair at the failure to persuade people to see what's right before their eyes and to do the right thing. To be perfectly honest, every one of us "listening" today, Democrat and Republican, knows well the person we are dealing with. Donald Trump lives in his own narcissistic world. If anyone by now hasn't looked up the definition of a narcissist, it's a spot-on description of our President. As leader of our nation, he operates exactly as he has in business and that is to lie, use, bully and obstruct. He's driving this country off the cliff, laughing all the way. It looks like the voting booth is now our only defense. Are we listening?
Marie MacMonagle
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.