Three Articles of Impeachment against Nixon were 1) obstruction of justice, including making false or misleading statements, withholding relevant evidence, making surreptitious money payments to obtain silence or influence witnesses, 2) abuse of power and a general disregard for the rule of law, 3) defying duly authorized subpoenas. Ample red flags exist to suspect similar crimes and trust breaches on the part of Trump, with aiding and abetting by White House officials, including Pence.
Clinton was subpoenaed to testify about a personal failing. His impeachable offence, besides lying to the American people, was lying under oath about it. Trump and Pence should be subpoenaed to testify under oath about suspected official improprieties. Perjury may well be a fourth Article.
Finally, Trump’s treasonous Ukraine dealings appear to warrant Article number five.
US House and US Senate conservatives, moderates, and liberals need to step up and honor their oath of office.
Ron Rude
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.