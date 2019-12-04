All of the reasons the Republicans have given for not impeaching Trump have pretty much been refuted by the hearings and Trump himself so they are left with little to argue with on a factual basis. But they will obfuscate and talk about everything except the obvious reason the senate will not vote to impeach. It has nothing to do with guilt or innocence but only with the 2020 election. A vote to impeach by Republican senators will cost the votes of the 38 percent bloc of resolute Trumpers and l their reelection, while a non-impeachment vote guarantees the Trumpers votes and much better odds for a possible reelection . The Republican senate vote will have nothing to do with the actual facts or the constitution but will be determined by the odds of being reelected in 2020. Hence Independent voters will probably determine the election outcome.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.