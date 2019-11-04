The letter asserting that Republican Committee members in Congress should defy Adam Schiff and walk into their committee meetings displays the ignorance that comes from failing to look at legitimate news sources. In fact, Republicans who are members of the relevant committees not only can attend, but have been attending all the closed sessions. The Republicans who have not been allowed to attend are not members of the committees and are excluded by the rules established by those same Republicans. The Star also does a disservice when it prints such letters without noting below it the correct objective facts. The writer is entitled to his subjective opinion that the process is "unfair," he is not entitled to misstate the objective facts.

Michael McCrory

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments