The letter asserting that Republican Committee members in Congress should defy Adam Schiff and walk into their committee meetings displays the ignorance that comes from failing to look at legitimate news sources. In fact, Republicans who are members of the relevant committees not only can attend, but have been attending all the closed sessions. The Republicans who have not been allowed to attend are not members of the committees and are excluded by the rules established by those same Republicans. The Star also does a disservice when it prints such letters without noting below it the correct objective facts. The writer is entitled to his subjective opinion that the process is "unfair," he is not entitled to misstate the objective facts.
Michael McCrory
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.