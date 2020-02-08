Letter: IMPEACHMENT

In a cover up, 51 GOP Senators voted to ban witnesses against the wishes of 75% of Americans. What are they trying to hide? Spineless GOP Senators with the exception of Senator Romney voted for acquittal. Senator Mitt Romney showed real courage, but Senator Martha McSally and others chose to defend the man instead of the Constitution and the Rule of Law. In doing so, they broke their oath of office. In spite of the evidence, they seem to have the attitude of "so what?" A Chaplain's prayer reminded the Senators that "We Reap What We Sow". They have placed Trump above the law which gives him the okay to do abuse his power and do anything he wants in defiance of the Constitution and the Rule of Law. How much more corruption can this nation take? Our only hope is to vote Trump and McSally out of office this November.
Herman Klap
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.