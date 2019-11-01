The writer who suggested Republicans storm the closed door hearings should acquaint himself with the facts--and the law. There are Republicans on the committees holding the hearings, and they have access to all the documentation and are allowed the same amount of time to question the witnesses as the Democrats are. In fact, some of those who participated in the farcical "storming" were already privy to those meetings. The hearings are the equivalent of criminal Grand Jury indictment, also closed door. Due process for the accused comes when and if he is impeached (indicted), in the form of an actual open trial by the Senate. He will have access to all the depositions and his own attorney at that time. The House has opened the remaining hearings to the public, so I'm curious to see what Republicans will find to grandstand about now--or will they finally have to actually have to deal with the real issue?
Carol Conniff
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.